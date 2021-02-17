Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Identification Systems Market Research Report by Platform (Onshore-Based Platform and Vessel-Based Platform), by Class (AIS Base Stations, Class A AIS, and Class B AIS), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automatic Identification Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 312.52 Million in 2020 to USD 406.91 Million by the end of 2025.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market including C.N.S. Systems AB, ComNav Marine Ltd, exactEarth Ltd, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Garmin International Inc, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Japan Radio Company Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., ORBCOMM, ORBCOMM, SAAB AB, Thales Group, True Heading, and Wartsila Corporation.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automatic Identification Systems Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Execution

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Platform Outlook

3.4. Application Outlook

3.5. Class Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing international trade and vessel traffic

5.1.1.2. Growing requirements for identification and tracking of vessels, safety, and security

5.1.1.3. Demand for improvement in vessel dwell time and port performance

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Range and reporting competence

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Favorable government mandate

5.1.3.2. Increasing investment for coastal surveillance

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. AIS cybersecurity concern

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Automatic Identification Systems Market, By Platform

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Onshore-Based Platform

6.3. Vessel-Based Platform



7. Global Automatic Identification Systems Market, By Class

7.1. Introduction

7.2. AIS Base Stations

7.3. Class A AIS

7.4. Class B AIS



8. Global Automatic Identification Systems Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fleet Management

8.3. Maritime Security

8.4. Vessel Tracking



9. Americas Automatic Identification Systems Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Automatic Identification Systems Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automatic Identification Systems Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.5.4. Investment & Funding

12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. C.N.S. Systems AB

13.2. ComNav Marine Ltd

13.3. exactEarth Ltd

13.4. FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

13.5. Garmin International Inc

13.6. Garmin Ltd.

13.7. Honeywell International Inc.

13.8. Japan Radio Company Ltd.

13.9. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

13.10. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

13.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

13.12. ORBCOMM

13.13. ORBCOMM

13.14. SAAB AB

13.15. Thales Group

13.16. True Heading

13.17. Wartsila Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16p3sf





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900