The global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market is expected to grow from $467.85 billion in 2020 to $488.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $587.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation market consists of sales of deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation of passengers and cargo using watercraft, such as ships, barges, and boats. The deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market is segmented into deep sea transportation and coastal and great lakes transportation.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market. Africa was the smallest region in the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market.



Water transportation service companies are increasingly using sensor technologies to enable monitoring of remote locations of ships. A sensor is a device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment. The specific input could be light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any one of a number of other environmental phenomena present in the ship. Sensors in remote locations of ships collect data autonomously and relay the data to the control room in real-time. The data captured by the sensor allows ship owners to improve overall maintenance cycle of visits, including condition monitoring and condition-based monitoring. For instance, NoraSens and Silicon Radar are some of the company’s manufacturing sensors for ships.





