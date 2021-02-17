Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimates cite that global E-health market size had reached a valuation of USD 56.6 billion in the year 2019 and to reach USD 292.7 billion to register a robust compound annual growth rate of 22.8% between 2020 and 2027. This rapid expansion can be attributed to growing adoption of remote health monitoring devices and technological advancements in this business space.

The document boasts of significant information regarding the market segmentations such as type, deployment mode, end-user scope, and regional forecasts. It also offers crucial insights pertaining to the competitive landscape by highlighting the several business-centric strategies adopted by the market majors in order to acquire an advantage in this business domain.

For those unaware, E-health services involves managing healthcare institutions by providing advanced information and communication technology (ICT), which is extensively used in telemedicine and medical health records.

It is also worth mentioning that telemedicine allows to electronically store the patient information and has significantly revolutionized managing healthcare data. Thus, factors such as technological breakthroughs, digitalization of healthcare sector, and increasing utilization of remote health monitoring devices are aiding towards global E-health market expansion.

E-health services are also widely adopted by pharma companies to manage clinical trials as well as by insurance firms to provide easy and advanced healthcare data to their respective customers, which in turn is favoring the overall market scenario. In 2019 for instance, Bayer Corp. launched LifeHub UK to accelerate as well as improve disease diagnosis by developing an AI-based imaging solution.

Collective inclination towards remote data access and storage systems in hospitals is adding traction to global E-health market size. In fact, this has compelled several key participants to conduct advanced business-centric efforts to acquire a significant share in this market space.

Citing an instance, Cerner Corp. teamed up with ResMed in January 2019 to develop an effective communication system between healthcare institutions and homecare settings, thereby stimulating the overall industry outlook. However, lack of advanced healthcare IT infrastructure and unavailability of a user-friendly interface may potentially act as a restraining factor to the growth of global E-health market.

An overview of the geographical reach

The regional landscape of global E-health market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. According to reliable predictions, North America currently holds the largest market share and is likely to display its dominance in the ensuing years. Supportive regulatory outlook and widespread adoption of HCIT solutions are favoring the regional market outlook.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is estimated to generate lucrative returns for worldwide E-health market by the year 2027, owing to surging investments by public entities towards improving the regional healthcare infrastructure.

Global E-health Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

eHealth Services

eHealth Solutions

Global E-health Market by Deployment (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global E-health Market End-user Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Healthcare Consumers

Payer

Providers

Global E-health Market Regional Forecasts (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Spain

France

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global E-health Market Competitive Arena (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Optum

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

IBM Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

Athenahealth

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. E-health market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. E-health market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. E-health market, by Deployment , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. E-health market, by End user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global E-health market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global E-health market Dynamics

3.1. E-health market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global E-health market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global E-health market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global E-health market by Type ,by performance- Potential Analysis

5.3. Global E-health market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. E-health market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. eHealth Solutions

5.4.2. eHealth Services

Chapter 6. Global E-health market, by Deployment

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global E-health market by Deployment ,by performance- Potential Analysis

6.3. Global E-health market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. E-health market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-premises

6.4.2. Cloud-based

Chapter 7. Global E-health market, by End user

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global E-health market by End user ,by performance- Potential Analysis

7.3. Global E-health market Estimates & Forecasts by End user 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. E-health market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Healthcare Providers

7.4.2. Payers

7.4.3. Healthcare Consumers

7.4.4. Pharmacies

Chapter 8. Global E-health market, Regional Analysis

