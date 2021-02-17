NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Pediatrics (Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics) has published a paper on the first two children treated with Mesoblast’s mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product candidate remestemcel-L for life-threatening multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.



The manuscript, titled ‘Remestemcel-L Therapy for COVID-19-Associated Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children,’ was based on two children admitted to the Medical University of South Carolina’s MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, who were the first ever to be treated with remestemcel-L for MIS-C. Its authors include Allison Ross Eckard, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine and Division Chief of Infectious Diseases and Dr. Andrew M. Atz, Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina. The article can be accessed at https:// doi.org/10.1542/peds.2020-046573

MIS-C, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition which involves multiple critical organs and their vasculature, is associated with prior rather than active COVID-19 infection. It is thought to be a post-viral autoimmune process where the body’s over-zealous reaction to the virus causes the damage, rather than the virus itself. In approximately 50% of cases this inflammation is associated with significant cardiovascular complications resulting in decreased heart function and the presence of clinically important cardiovascular symptoms.1-3

The two patients detailed in the paper were previously exposed to COVID-19 infection and later developed MIS-C. Despite receiving standard of care for MIS-C, they continued to display severe heart failure and significantly elevated inflammatory biomarkers. When treated with two intravenous doses of remestemcel-L separated by 48 hours, normalization of left ventricular ejection fraction, notable reductions in biomarkers of systemic and cardiac inflammation, and improved clinical status occurred. There were no safety signals associated with the remestemcel-L treatment. Both patients were subsequently discharged from hospital.

The authors noted: There are currently no standardized or approved treatments for MIS-C. Remestemcel-L exhibits beneficial effects relative to the cardiac and vascular pathophysiology associated with this inflammatory disease state in children. This therapy holds promise as a novel treatment for MIS-C.

Mesoblast’s existing Investigational New Drug (IND) application provides physicians with access to their MSC investigational product candidate, remestemcel-L, under its Intermediate-Size Expanded Access Program in COVID-19 infected children aged between two months and 17 years with MIS-C.4

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates which respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2040 in all major markets. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast has completed Phase 3 trials of rexlemestrocel-L for advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Remestemcel-L is being developed for inflammatory diseases in children and adults including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease and moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com , LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Riphagen S, Gomez X, et al. Hyperinflammatory shock in children during COVID-19 pandemic. Lancet 2020; 395:1607-1608 Verdoni L, et al. An outbreak of severe Kawasaki-like disease at the Italian epicentre of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic: an observational cohort study. Lancet 2020; 395:1771-1778 Dufort EM, et al. Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in New York State. N Eng J Med 2020; 383:347-358 www.clinicaltrials.gov; NCT04456439

