Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radar Market Research Report by Range (Long Range RADAR, Medium Range RADAR, and Short Range RADAR), by Frequency (2X-GHZ Systems and 7X-GHZ Systems), by Vehicle Type, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Radar Market is expected to grow from USD 4,518.13 Million in 2020 to USD 12,470.65 Million by the end of 2025.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Radar Market including Analog Devices, Inc, Autoliv, Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Infineon Technologies AG, InnoSenT GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Smartmicro, Texas Instruments, Inc., Valeo S.A., Veoneer, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Radar Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Radar Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Radar Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Radar Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Radar Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Radar Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Radar Market?



