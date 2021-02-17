Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegan Baking Ingredients Market Research Report by Type (Baking Powder & Mixes, Colors & Flavors, Emulsifiers, Enzymes, and Leavening Agents), by Nature (Conventional and Organic), by Application, by Distribution - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market is expected to grow from USD 1,558.24 Million in 2020 to USD 2,065.90 Million by the end of 2025.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market including Anges de Sucre, Associated British Foods, Bakels Group, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Dawn Food Products, Dohler Group, DSM, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Glanbia Ireland, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Lallemand Inc., Langdon Ingredients, PAK Group, ProVeg C.I.C., SunOpta, Turtle Island Food, and Veganz GmbH.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vegan Baking Ingredients Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Execution

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Type Outlook

3.4. Nature Outlook

3.5. Application Outlook

3.6. Distribution Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rapidly spreading popularity and adaptation of veganism accompanied by the awarness about probiotics

5.1.1.2. Growing trend of clean label and sustainability

5.1.1.3. Surge in the demand for vegan bakery products

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Dairy protien ingredient have significant consumer acceptance

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. New innovations in the vegan baking ingredients manufacturing

5.1.3.2. Rise in the number of vegan outlets and expansion and easy availability in online retail

5.1.3.3. Huge vegetarian consumer base in APAC has significant potential

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Negative publicity and misleading promises

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Baking Powder & Mixes

6.3. Colors & Flavors

6.4. Emulsifiers

6.5. Enzymes

6.6. Leavening Agents

6.7. Raising Agents

6.8. Starch

6.9. Vegetable Oils



7. Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market, By Nature

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Conventional

7.3. Organic



8. Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Biscuits & Cookies

8.3. Bread & Buns

8.4. Cakes & Pastries

8.5. Rolls & Pies



9. Global Vegan Baking Ingredients Market, By Distribution

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline

9.3. Online



10. Americas Vegan Baking Ingredients Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Vegan Baking Ingredients Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vegan Baking Ingredients Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Anges de Sucre

14.2. Associated British Foods

14.3. Bakels Group

14.4. BASF SE

14.5. Cargill, Incorporated

14.6. Dawn Food Products

14.7. Dohler Group

14.8. DSM

14.9. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

14.10. Glanbia Ireland

14.11. Ingredion Incorporated

14.12. Kerry Group PLC

14.13. Lallemand Inc.

14.14. Langdon Ingredients

14.15. PAK Group

14.16. ProVeg C.I.C.

14.17. SunOpta

14.18. Turtle Island Food

14.19. Veganz GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50r6ui





