Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Milk Replacers Market Research Report by Type (Medicated and Non-medicated), by Livestock (Calves, Foals, Kittens, Lambs, and Piglets), by Certification, by Distribution - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market is expected to grow from USD 646.03 Million in 2020 to USD 836.36 Million by the end of 2025.
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market including Agritech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Calva Products Inc, Cargill, Inc, CHS Inc., Glanbia, PLC, Lactalis Group, Land O'lakes Inc., Liprovit BV, Milk Specialties Company, Nukamel Productions B.V, Nutreco Holding N.V., Nutriad International NV, PetAg, Inc., and Vitalac SA.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Research Execution
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Type Outlook
3.4. Livestock Outlook
3.5. Certification Outlook
3.6. Distribution Outlook
3.7. Geography Outlook
3.8. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising adoption of precision nutrition techniques
5.1.1.2. Regulatory framework for the quality evaluation of milk replacers
5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for all-natural, nutritionally optimized milk replacers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Logistical and preservation advantages associated with skim based powder milk replacers
5.1.2.2. Expensive milk protein replacers
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Sage of milk replacers for piglets, foals, lambs, and kids
5.1.3.2. Collaboration with supply chain partners
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Pricing risk & lack of awareness
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Medicated
6.3. Non-medicated
7. Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market, By Livestock
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Calves
7.3. Foals
7.4. Kittens
7.5. Lambs
7.6. Piglets
7.7. Puppies
8. Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market, By Certification
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Organic
8.3. Traditional
9. Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market, By Distribution
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Offline Stores
9.3. Online Retail
10. Americas Liquid Milk Replacers Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Liquid Milk Replacers Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. South Korea
11.10. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Liquid Milk Replacers Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis
13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
13.5. Competitive Scenario
13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.5.4. Investment & Funding
13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Agritech
14.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company
14.3. Calva Products Inc
14.4. Cargill, Inc
14.5. CHS Inc.
14.6. Glanbia, PLC
14.7. Lactalis Group
14.8. Land O'lakes Inc.
14.9. Liprovit BV
14.10. Milk Specialties Company
14.11. Nukamel Productions B.V
14.12. Nutreco Holding N.V.
14.13. Nutriad International NV
14.14. PetAg, Inc.
14.15. Vitalac SA
