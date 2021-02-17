Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Motion Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wearable motion sensors market was valued at USD 27.13 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1252.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 47.2% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The market is expected to witness significant growth with the advancements in wireless communication devices, sensor technology, power supply technology, and others.
Motion sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, MEMS, and the combination of these sensors are the most used type of sensors, incorporated in wearables. Furthermore, health tracking wearables may always integrate motion and MEMS sensors, but are not limited to and can also add health-specific sensors, like pulse monitors, heart rate monitors, and skin temperature sensors.
With the ongoing miniaturization of sensors and related components, rising growth toward the advanced function sensors in smart wearables, improvement in the battery sizes, and efficiency are the key drivers, which are boosting the wearable motion sensors market.
Sensors are an important component in wearable devices used by consumers, owing to the increased focus of consumers on tracking real-time motion sensing activities, such as step counting, walking distance covered, and this generated data analysis provides users with specific results that can be used to define health and fitness goals.
Key Market Trends
Consumer Electronics Segment to Witness High Growth
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The wearable motion sensors market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of many players in the market, in domestic as well as international locations. The market is moderately concentrated, and the key strategies adopted by the major players are product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Health Awareness
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Wearable Fitness Monitors
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of the Devices
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Accelerometers
5.1.2 Inertial Gyroscopes
5.1.3 MEMS
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Smart Watches
5.2.2 Fitness Bands
5.2.3 Activity Monitors
5.2.4 Smart Clothing
5.2.5 Sports Gear
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Healthcare
5.3.2 Sports/Fitness
5.3.3 Consumer Electronics
5.3.4 Entertainment and Media
5.3.5 Government and Public Utilities
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.4 ABB Ltd
6.1.5 Analog Devices Inc.
6.1.6 General Electric
6.1.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
6.1.8 InvenSense Inc.
6.1.9 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.10 STMicroelectronics
6.1.11 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.12 Robert Bosch GmbH
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7o40b
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: