4 billion in 2020 to $727.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $997.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The general freight trucking market consists of sales of general freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general freight trucking services. Establishments in the general freight trucking industry handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized, and transported in a container or van trailer. They also provide network activities such as local pickup, local sorting and terminal operations, line hauling, destination sorting and terminal operations, and local delivery. The general freight trucking market is segmented into local general freight trucking and long-distance general freight trucking.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global general freight trucking market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global general freight trucking market. South America was the smallest region in the global general freight trucking market.



The entry of automated vehicles with high-tech safety measures, cameras, radar, and Lidar sensors guiding the way, companies are able to save money through less fuel and more frequent schedules. A self-driving truck of Otto, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc., in October 2016, completed the first a 120-mile delivery of beer by, in Colorado.





