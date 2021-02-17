New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025332/?utm_source=GNW

88 billion in 2020 to $29.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $39.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The school and employee bus services market consists of sales of school and employee bus services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide buses and other motor vehicles to transport pupils to and from school or employees to and from work. The school and employee bus services market is segmented into students bus services and employee bus services.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global school and employee bus services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global school and employee bus services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global school and employee bus services market.



School and employee bus service market is increasing with the increase in the enhanced safety features in the buses. The industry has begun using in-wheel alcohol detection system against drunk driving. This technology consists of sensors which are placed into steering wheel and helps to detect the driver’s skin oil and locks the bus before going on road in case of alcohol detection. enables to prevent unsafe and careless driving. These advance technologies equipped in buses are drastically increasing the school and employee bus service market.





