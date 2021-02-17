Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decorative Glass Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent report on the global decorative glass market provides readers with an assessment of the landscape of the market with the help of a comprehensive outlook. This study on the global decorative glass market analyzes the market for the period from 2020 to 2030, wherein 2019 is the base year. The report enables readers to make important decisions regarding their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the global decorative glass market also provides data on developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with competition analysis. The report also provides understanding of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market trends.



Key Questions Answered in Decorative Glass Market Report

How much revenue is the global decorative glass market expected to generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which region currently accounts for the maximum share of the decorative glass market?

What are the factors anticipated to drive the global decorative glass market during the forecast period?

Which region is likely to be highly lucrative for decorative glass during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies adopted by key stakeholders of the global decorative glass market to expand their geographical presence?

What are major advancements in the global decorative glass market?

This report answers these questions about the global decorative glass market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making correct decisions and strategizing for expansion of their business.



Decorative Glass Market - Research Methodology



This report on the global decorative glass market is based on a complete and comprehensive evaluation of the market, supported by secondary and primary sources. The competition scenario of the global decorative glass market is supported by an assessment of different factors that influence the market on a minute and granular level. By thoroughly analyzing the historical data and current trends, researchers of the global decorative glass market arrived at predictions and estimations and calculated the market forecast.



This report uses an analytical triangulation method to estimate the global decorative glass market by using bottom-up and top-down approaches.



This detailed assessment of the global decorative glass market, along with an overview of the market, is provided on the basis of a careful examination of growth opportunities. Analysts' conclusions on how the global decorative glass market is set to expand are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary: Global Decorative Glass Market

1.1. Global Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) Forecast, 2019-2030

1.2. Global Decorative Glass Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2019-2030

1.3. Executive Summary - Market Outlook

1.4. Executive Summary - Key Facts and Figures

1.5. Trends Impacting Market



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Landscape

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.7. Global Laminated Glass Interlayer Film Market Share Analysis, by Company

2.8. List of the Interlayer Film Manufacturers

2.9. Execution of the Decorative Glass

2.10. Process of Assembling Laminated Glass



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Decorative Glass Market

3.1. Supply-Demand Scenario of Decorative Glass Market

3.2. Impact of COVID 19 on Decorative Glass Market



4. Production Output Analysis, 2019



5. Pricing Analysis

5.1. Pricing Analysis, by Product Type

5.2. Pricing Analysis, by Region



6. Global Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2019-2030

6.1. Market Definitions

6.2. Global Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030

6.3. Global Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2019-2030

6.4. Global Decorative Glass Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

6.5. Global Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030

6.6. Global Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

6.7. Global Decorative Glass Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

6.8. Global Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by End-use, 2019-2030

6.9. Global Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

6.10. Global Decorative Glass Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use



7. Global Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by Region, 2019-2030

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Global Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2019-2030

7.3. Global Decorative Glass Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



8. North America Decorative Glass Market Analysis

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030

8.3. North America Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2019-2030

8.4. North America Decorative Glass Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

8.5. North America Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030

8.6. North America Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

8.7. North America Decorative Glass Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

8.8. North America Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by End-use, 2019-2030

8.9. North America Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

8.10. North America Decorative Glass Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use

8.11. U.S. Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030

8.12. U.S. Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2019-2030

8.13. U.S. Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030

8.14. U.S. Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

8.15. U.S. Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by End-use, 2019-2030

8.16. U.S. Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

8.17. Canada Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030

8.18. Canada Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2019-2030

8.19. Canada Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030

8.20. Canada Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

8.21. Canada Decorative Glass Market Analysis, by End-use, 2019-2030

8.22. Canada Decorative Glass Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030



9. Europe Decorative Glass Market Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Decorative Glass Market Analysis



11. Latin America Decorative Glass Market Analysis



12. Middle East & Africa Decorative Glass Market Analysis



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Global Decorative Glass Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2019

13.2. Company Profiles



14. Primary Research: Key Insights



15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AGC Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

Taiwan Glass Industry Corp.

RSL Inc.

S.A. Bendheim Ltd.

Guardian Glass LLC

ALUMCO LLC

Qingdao REXI Industries Co., Ltd

Glass Unlimited

AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.

Ginde Glass Co. Ltd.

Noval Glass

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wklad2

