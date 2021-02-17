Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of nighttime snacks for better sleep, announced today that Nightfood’s Pickles For Two ice cream flavor is being added to store shelves this spring.



As the official ice cream of the American Pregnancy Association, Nightfood developed the Pickles For Two flavor to drive word-of-mouth within the pregnancy community and drive interest among consumers, the media, and pregnancy professionals.

The unique flavor will soon be carried in multiple retailers. The first of the chains adding Pickles For Two is Shaw’s and Star Markets, a division of Albertson’s with over 150 stores throughout New England.

“We are excited to add this unique flavor to Shaw’s and Star Market and we will be announcing another retailer soon,” remarked Jenny Mitchell, Nightfood COO and National Sales Director. “Retailers place additional value on the pregnant consumer household. They see Nightfood’s Pickles For Two as a differentiated offering that can drive incremental consumer foot traffic and store revenue, while helping to solidify a deeper long-term relationship with those high-value households.”

“The response to Pickles For Two on social media was very enthusiastic from both pregnant and non-pregnant consumers,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “In addition to pregnant women, lots of people just love pickles, and they have expressed a desire to try this flavor. We’re excited to see what this new distribution will do in terms of driving trial and repeat purchase, both of the pickle flavor itself, and of the other Nightfood flavors in those stores. Shaw’s will be adding Pickles For Two in place of Cherry Eclipse, one of my personal favorites. This kind of ongoing flavor assortment optimization is part of the standard retailer process with both new and established brands.

“We’re extremely proud to have earned the privilege of returning in all our chains for 2021 after a year that was very challenging for many other young and disruptive brands. Supermarket category managers have communicated their confidence in Nightfood based on their analysis of the data and our efforts to date. And they seem universally excited about our improved on-pack messaging.”

Pickles For Two will begin appearing on-shelf in Shaw’s and Star Market locations throughout New England during the month of March.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts with ingredients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Scientific research indicates unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, and stress is another contributing factor. A majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, can be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

