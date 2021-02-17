Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Guide to Foundations 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Guide to Foundations provides an un-paralleled guide to the foundations, trusts, charitable and grant-making NGOs, and other similar not-for-profit organizations of the world.



It provides a comprehensive picture of third sector activity on a global scale. It is an indispensable guide to 40,000 foundations in 115 countries is available once again. This reference work offers a reliable overview of an impressive number of foundations and their aims.



As a crucial source of grants, studies, research, and other not-for-profit services, the world's growing roster of foundations each year dispenses tens of billions of dollars on causes ranging from eradicating AIDS to monitoring human rights, education, the environment, peace, technology or consumer protection, to promoting free speech. You'll find everything you need to know in this guide. It brings together foundations on six continents from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.



In planning the World Guide to Foundations, particular consideration was given to the userfriendliness of the handbook. In the main section, foundations are grouped according to country and, within countries, the entries are arranged alphabetically.



Entries are arranged alphabetically, and are listed within individual country chapters. Tens of thousands of entries are listed, providing the following details:

directory information, including the name of the organization, postal address, email and internet addresses as well as telephone and fax numbers

full details of the date of establishment and the aims and function of the organization, where appropriate, as well as its principal activities: projects and programmes, etc.

restrictions on grants are listed along with the geographical area of activity, finances, key executives and trustees of the organization.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Content Page



3. In-depth profiles



4. Indexes



