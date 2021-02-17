Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rise in the number of chronic conditions, namely, multiple sclerosis, pain disorders, arthritis, cancer, and headaches is likely to boost the global outpatient rehabilitation centers market . According to a report of Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Programs (Standard outpatient programs, Intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), Partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) or day treatment), By Therapy, By End User (Pediatric Population, Adult Population, Geriatric Population), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” increase in the cases of drug addictions, growing number of chronic diseases, improvements in the quality of patient care, and an increasing demand for rehabilitation therapies are few of the major factors that are anticipated to grow global market by the end of 2026.





The report classifies global outpatient rehabilitation centers market on various terms. They are divided by drug therapy, programs, geography, and by end user. In term of therapy, the market is further segmented into matrix model, cognitive behavioral therapy, contingency management, family therapy, and motivational interviewing treatment.

The matrix model segment amongst these therapies is projected to grasp the highest market share in the global market during the forecast period. It is likely to occur because of a growing demand of effective and functional therapies that help in treating drug abused masses. Moreover, there is also an increasing number of children and adult population that are drug addicted.





Latin America and Asia Pacific Market Likely to Show Notable Growth

The global outpatient rehabilitation centers market is geographically segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is likely to hold the largest market share, followed by Europe in the market. This is projected to occur due to the rise in trauma disorders, tendon repairs, fractures, neurological disorders, chronic arthritis, and joint pain.

Latin America and Asia Pacific regions are anticipated to gain higher CAGR over the forecast period. A rise in the number of neurological disorders, increasing geriatric population, and voice disorders are the major causes of growth of the market. There is also a rise in the awareness of outpatient rehabilitation centers among the masses in these two regions.





Key Players to Adopt Innovative Strategies to Lead Market

Stepping Stone, America’s only drug and alcohol treatment program specialized for LGBT and HIV/AIDS-affected communities, announced the opening of the Stepping Out alcohol and drug treatment program in March 2018. They offer a variety of programs and schedules catering to the needs of their clients. Outpatient clients receive the same treatment as received by the Stepping Stone clients.

The program began in April 2018 and it is planning to move in a modern outpatient treatment center in North Park. David Lawrence Center, a renowned non-profit addiction and mental recovery center launched a new outpatient medication-assisted treatment program. Its sole purpose is to fight opioid addiction. Fusion Recovery San Jose launched a flexible intensive outpatient (IOP) in April 2017.





Some of the major companies in the global outpatient rehabilitation centers market are

Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers Ltd,

Select Medical Holdings,

AIM Health Group Inc.,

Physiohealth.in,

LHC Group, Inc.,

Senior Care Centers of America, Inc.,

Trilogy Health Services, LLC.





Segmentation of the Global Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers Market







By Programs

Standard outpatient programs

Intensive outpatient programs (IOPs)

Partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) or day treatment

By Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

The Matrix Model

Contingency Management (CM)

Motivational Interviewing (MI) Treatment

Family Therapy

By End User

Pediatric Population

Adult Population

Geriatric Population

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



