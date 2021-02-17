New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025327/?utm_source=GNW

43 billion in 2020 to $598.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $918.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.



The couriers and messengers’ market consist of sales of courier and messenger services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide tracked, guaranteed, and express delivery services of parcels within intercity, local, and/or international geographies without operating under a universal service obligation. The industry includes the establishments that provide sorting and transportation activities of parcels. The industry also includes establishments that provide local messengers which usually deliver the parcels within a metropolitan or single urban area and mostly use bicycles, on-foot, small trucks, or vans. The couriers and messengers market is segmented into domestic couriers and international couriers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global couriers and messengers market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global couriers and messengers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global couriers and messengers market.



Courier and express delivery service providers are increasingly using automated parcel terminals. Automated parcel terminals are computer-controlled units which allow customers to collect, hand in and return parcels around the clock. These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall such as walkways, convention centres, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenient stores, gas stations and railway stations. These terminals improve the quality of delivery services network and reduce last mile delivery management costs for the company. Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is expected to reach $ 1.06 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for these automated systems.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025327/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001