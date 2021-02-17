Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Ion Battery Market By Cell Type, By Application - Growth, Future Prospects, And Competitive Analysis, 2020 -2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers strategic insights into the global lithium-ion battery market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on cell type, application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, the report covers a section providing production and pricing trends in some of the major markets.



Lithium-ion batteries have gained immense popularity in recent years on account of higher energy density and lower self-discharge rates as compared to other battery cells. Some of the major types of lithium-ion batteries include lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2), lithium manganese oxide (LiMn2O4), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (LiNiMnCoO2 or NMC), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (LiNiCoAlO2), and lithium titanate (Li4Ti5O12).



Lithium-ion batteries are available in various shapes namely, cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch cells. Depending on the end-use application, manufacturers of various electronic and electric products can make use of these types of batteries accordingly. Lithium ion batteries have been increasingly used in various consumer electronics such as cell phones, portable PCs, and tablets, among others. Another application of these batteries gaining ground in recent years is their use in various electric vehicles including cars and bikes. This segment has witnessed heavy investments with some of the leading providers of lithium ion battery working towards increasing their production capacity for electric vehicle batteries across the world.



One of the major factors driving the demand for lithium ion batteries is the increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, among others. Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) based batteries offer numerous benefits such as high energy density, low self-discharge rate, compact size, and longer lifespan. Thereby, since its introduction, these batteries have gained immense popularity in various end-use segments. Another factor driving the overall lithium ion battery market includes the rising production of electric vehicles across the world. Numerous developed markets across the world have been increasingly investing in the production of electric vehicles in recent years. Thereby, there has been a rise in demand for large lithium ion batteries in the automotive segment.



In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading providers of lithium-ion batteries, market positioning, and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., LG Chem, Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Shenzhen BAK Battery Co., Ltd., Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Amperex Technology Limited, Tesla, Inc. and Valence Technology, Inc.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the lithium-ion battery industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Lithium Ion Battery Market

2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Cell Type

2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Application

2.4 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.4.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Market Analysis, By Cell Type

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Cylindrical

4.3 Prismatic

4.4 Pouch



Chapter 5 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Cellphones

5.3 Portable PCs

5.4 Tablets

5.5 Automotive and E-bikes

5.6 Power Tools

5.7 Others (Digital Cameras, MP3 Players, Camcoders and Games, among others)



Chapter 6 North America Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Cell Type, 2018 - 2028

6.2.1 Market Analysis

6.3 North America Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028

6.3.1 Market Analysis

6.4 North America Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.2 Rest of North America



Chapter 7 Europe Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Cell Type, 2018 - 2028

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.3 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028

7.3.1 Market Analysis

7.4 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

7.4.1 U.K.

7.4.2 Germany

7.4.3 France

7.4.4 Rest of Europe



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Cell Type, 2018 - 2028

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.3 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.4 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 RoWLithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Cell Type, 2018 - 2028

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.3 RoWLithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.4 RoWLithium Ion Battery Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

9.4.1 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

9.4.2 Latin America



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Panasonic Corporation

10.2 SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

10.3 LG Chem

10.4 Sony Energy Devices Corporation

10.5 Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

10.6 Shenzhen BAK Battery Co., Ltd.

10.7 Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd.

10.8 BYD Company Limited

10.9 Amperex Technology Limited

10.10 Tesla, Inc.

10.11 Valence Technology, Inc.



