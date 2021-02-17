Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers and Commercial Vehicles), By Capacity (&lessThan;15L, 15L-45L, 45L-70L & >70L), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2019, the Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market stood around 153 million units and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 13% during 2021 - 2025.



Increasing vehicle production and imposing regulation on reducing vehicle weight by governments of several countries are among the major driving factors of the automotive fuel tank market across the globe. In Europe and North America, automotive manufacturers are obligated by government regulations to come up with innovative designs of vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and lower fuel consumption. These factors are expected to drive the automotive fuel tank market through 2025.



The Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market is segmented into by vehicle type and by capacity. In terms of vehicle type, the market is further segmented into passenger car, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler. Passenger car segment held the largest market share in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue over the course of next five years as the demand for passenger cars is increasing enormously across the globe due to growing per capita income and rising need for personal transportation.



In terms of fuel tank capacity, the market is further segmented into &lessThan; 15L, 15-45L, 45-70L, >70L. As of 2019, 15-45L segment dominated the market, followed by &lessThan; 15L segment, and this trend is expected to prevail through 2025. In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives and support, combined with increasing production of vehicles in various countries of the region. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the global market and the country's vehicle production is growing at an impressive rate which is further forecast to grow at rapid rate in the coming years as well.



Major players operating in the Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market include Magna International Inc., Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG, Plastic Omnium Auto Inergy Ltd., Yachiyo Industry Co Ltd, TI Automotive Ltd, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Production Overview



6. Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers and Commercial Vehicle)

6.2.2. By Capacity (&lessThan; 15L, 15L-45L, 45L-75L & >70L)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Capacity

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

7.3.3. Japan Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

7.3.4. South Korea Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

7.3.5. Thailand Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook



8. Europe Countries Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Capacity

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. Germany Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

8.3.2. Italy Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

8.3.4. France Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook



9. North America Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Capacity

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook



10. South America Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Capacity

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook



11. Africa Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Capacity

11.2.3. By Country

11.3. Africa: Country Analysis

11.3.1. Morocco Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

11.3.2. Egypt Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

11.3.3. South Africa Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook

11.3.4. Algeria Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. TI Automotive Co., Ltd.

15.2. Magna International Inc.

15.3. Yachiyo Industry Co Ltd

15.4. FTS Co., Ltd

15.5. Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG

15.6. Unipres Corporation

15.7. Plastic Omnium Auto Inergy Ltd.

15.8. Martinrea International Inc

15.9. YAPP Automotive Parts Co., Ltd

15.10. Continental AG



16. Strategic Recommendations



