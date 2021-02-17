Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Enabled Growth and Opportunities in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service explores the impact of digitization and emerging growth opportunities in India. The report also highlights the key enabling technologies that remain core to India's digital ecosystem, various initiatives undertaken through public and private partnerships in the region and success stories.



Emerging digital technologies continue to permeate every aspect of businesses and society at large. COVID-19 will have a far-reaching effect on business communities globally. However, this crisis is seen as an inflection point in the drive toward digitization and adoption of emerging technologies across businesses globally. The connected, digital economy is helping enterprises, employees, and consumers remain engaged and do business, even as the pandemic continues to threaten industries globally.

India's digital divide is shrinking fast and India is noted to be among the top three global economies in terms of the number of digital consumers. India has also witnessed progress in terms of digital competitiveness. Per industry estimates, India is poised to become a country with a billion digital users by 2030. However, for India to reap full benefits of digitization, the role of emerging technologies, their adoption and convergence will remain critical.

In brief, this research service provides the following:

A brief snapshot of the macroeconomic growth opportunities in India

Digitization efforts in India and steps towards being a self-reliant economy

Key Information and Communication technologies facilitating digitization in India

Various tech initiatives from the Government of India supporting their adoption and growth

Key participants thriving in the digital world

Key Insights on Growth Opportunities in India

