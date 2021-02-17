CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An overwhelming majority of US beauty consumers say they are now spending more online than before the pandemic. And they are also far more open to buying products they have not used before than pre-Covid.
This is just two of the key insights from the latest consumer survey from PowerReviews, a leading provider of ratings and reviews and User-Generated Content solutions.
User-generated content has inevitably therefore become more critical to buying decisions: 99% say they always or sometimes read ratings and reviews when shopping online.
But social and political concerns are also having significant influence, with 76% focusing on buying products that are sustainably made and 50% actively seeking out products made by Black-owned beauty brands.
The PowerReviews Changing Face of the Beauty Shopper Study draws on survey responses from more than 10,000 active beauty consumers across the country, surveyed in January 2021. Key findings include:
Andrew Smith - VP, Marketing at PowerReviews, says:
“We all know how much consumer shopping behaviors have shifted online as a result of Covid but these results really bear it out. The fact that the proportion of consumers who spend more than $50 on beauty products online is now 3x what it was in 2019 shows the acceleration in this transition.
“It’s no surprise that shoppers are relying more on validation from existing shoppers when making buying decisions now they are shopping more online. User-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews, customer imagery/video and questions and answers is key to providing the buyer confidence necessary for consumers to hit the purchase button.
“Social and political issues have been at the forefront of our collective consciousness in recent times. Brands need to be aware that consumers are increasingly influenced by their opinions in this respect so need to adjust accordingly.”
Read the full survey results on the PowerReviews website.
Research Methodology
The PowerReviews Holiday Consumer Survey draws on responses from 10,646 active shoppers across the United States who have opted in to offers and discounts from retailers. The survey took place in January 2021.
