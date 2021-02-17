NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafana Labs, the company behind the open and composable observability platform, today announced the availability of the unified Grafana Enterprise Stack. Made for customers running their own infrastructure, the new product suite includes Grafana Enterprise, Enterprise Metrics for delivering Prometheus-as-a-service, and the brand-new Enterprise Logs, a scalable self-managed log aggregation solution based on Grafana Loki. With the addition of Enterprise Stack, Grafana Labs’ customers now have the flexibility to deploy their observability solution in a self-managed model, or in the cloud with Grafana Cloud.



The self-managed Grafana Enterprise Stack has critical features that extend the observability platform’s functionality with additional scalability and connectivity. Enterprise Stack includes data source plugins for visualizing other commercial tools in Grafana, such as Splunk, New Relic, MongoDB, ServiceNow, Oracle, Snowflake and more. In addition, Enterprise Stack features reporting, enhanced authentication and security, as well as around-the-clock support from the team at Grafana Labs.

Grafana Enterprise Stack expands upon the capabilities of some of the most popular open source observability projects, including Grafana, Loki, Prometheus, and Cortex. Designed and built by many of the original creators and current maintainers of these projects, GES includes features that provide better scalability, collaboration, operations and governance in a self-managed environment.

“At Grafana Labs, we’re committed to providing our customers with the choice between cloud-based observability in Grafana Cloud, or the new self-managed option of Enterprise Stack. Whatever our customer’s needs may be, we have an observability solution to match,” said Anthony Woods, co-founder and CTO at Grafana Labs. “Grafana Enterprise Stack already includes enterprise plugins, enhanced security and reporting that modern organizations are looking for, and the addition of Enterprise Logs brings powerful log aggregation capabilities and even more cost efficiency to the platform.”

Using Loki’s unique log indexing approach, Enterprise Logs enables increased scalability and improved cost efficiency for Grafana customers. Key features included in Grafana Enterprise Logs include:

Instance management allowing users to visually build and manage instances, access policies, and tokens. Users can also quickly create new data sources and view system configurations.

allowing users to visually build and manage instances, access policies, and tokens. Users can also quickly create new data sources and view system configurations. Access to admin API, making it easier for administrators to distribute and limit access to specific logs and users across large organizations.

making it easier for administrators to distribute and limit access to specific logs and users across large organizations. Enhanced security, with access policies and tokens built into the platform to ensure enterprise-level accessibility and integrity.



To learn more about Grafana Enterprise Stack and the new Enterprise Logs, visit https://grafana.com/products/enterprise/.

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability platform built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are over 1,000 Grafana Labs customers including Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase, eBay, PayPal, and Sony, and more than 600,000 active installations of Grafana around the globe. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud, or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack, both featuring extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting and security, scalable metrics (Prometheus & Graphite), logs (Grafana Loki) and tracing (Grafana Tempo). Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Jensen, PR for Grafana Labs

dan.jensen@grafana.com



