Columbus, Indiana, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reams Asset Management (“Reams”), a fixed income specialist with $22.5 billion* in assets under management, announced today that Dimitri Silva, CFA, will join the firm as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Silva’s areas of focus will be Global Interest Rates, FX, and Securitized Assets. He will assume his role in March 2021.

Mr. Silva’s differentiated skill set and portfolio management experience will greatly benefit Reams going forward, both in terms of generating strong investment outcomes on behalf of clients and ensuring that the firm has a strong bench of investment talent. Previously, Mr. Silva was a Portfolio Manager with AllianceBernstein, where he was a member of the Fixed Income Absolute Return, U.S. Multi-Sector, and Global Multi-Sector portfolio management teams. Mr. Silva also led the Fixed Income Tactical Interest Rate Group that was responsible for all tactical interest-rate duration, country, curve, and volatility views for the fixed income department.



“We are very excited to have Dimitri joining our team,” said Mark Egan, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director at Reams Asset Management. “He brings extensive knowledge and experience to Reams, which will expand our overall toolkit, but there is also a great deal of overlap between how Dimitri sees the world and how we see the world.”



“I’m thrilled to join the Reams team. Their track record of generating strong returns over the long term for clients speaks for itself,” added Mr. Silva. “Mark and his team’s approach, which is to remain disciplined about long-term value but react decisively when market dislocations occur, is very much aligned with mine.”



Originally from Sri Lanka, Mr. Silva holds a Bachelor of Science degree from The College of Idaho and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.



* As of 12/31/20.



About Reams Asset Management



Reams Asset Management is a fixed income specialist whose mission is to provide high-quality investment expertise and unmatched client service. Our investment approach, applied consistently since the firm was founded in 1981, seeks to take advantage of bond market volatility and react opportunistically to valuation discrepancies. Reams offers clients a broad range of standard fixed income strategies as well as flexible, customized solutions that seek to maximize risk-adjusted total returns over a full market cycle while minimizing downside risk. Reams Asset Management is a division of Scout Investments, Inc., which is an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc.



About Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit www.carillontower.com.





