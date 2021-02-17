MARTINSVILLE, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings has announced the promotions of Johne Albanese to Chief Marketing Officer and Tod Phelps to Senior Vice President-Operations, both new positions within the company which report to Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Hoff.



Albanese assumes the role of Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for all marketing initiatives across the company’s twelve brands. He has been with the company 8 years, previously serving as Vice President of Marketing.

Phelps has been named Senior Vice President – Operations. This is in addition to his current role as Chief Information Officer. Phelps will be responsible for all international and domestic operations. Phelps joined Hooker Furnishings in 2017 as Chief Information Officer.

“Tod and Johne have been valuable members of our executive team. I’m confident that their well-deserved new roles will pay great dividends across the entire company,” Jeremy Hoff, CEO said.

Based in Martinsville, Va., Hooker Furniture Corporation is ranked among the nation's largest publicly traded furniture sources and encompasses twelve discrete operating businesses. These brands include: Hooker Furniture, Hooker Upholstery, Bradington-Young, Sam Moore Furniture, Shenandoah Furniture, H Contract, Accentrics Home, Pulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Prime Resource International, Samuel Lawrence Hospitality and HMIdea. Hooker Furnishings Corporation's corporate offices and upholstery manufacturing facilities located in Virginia and North Carolina, with showrooms in High Point, N.C. and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Hooker Furnishings operates distribution centers in the United States, China, and Vietnam. The company's stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HOFT.

