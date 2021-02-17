PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced the official launch of its Scaling DevOps Service, a consulting offering established to advise businesses on how to organize and scale their DevOps practices to reduce toil and create organization-wide digital transformation. Taking a people-centric approach to optimizing team interactions through agile and lean DevOps methodology, the service is built to empower organizations to realize the full value of their DevOps initiatives based on their teams, environments, context, practices and history.



According to years of industry research embodied in the State of DevOps Report , and based upon Puppet’s extensive experience in enterprise IT, far too many organizations are stuck in the middle stage of their DevOps evolutionary journey , with success limited to isolated pockets of the business. This is often due to a lack of alignment across teams, tooling and processes, which prevents change from being delivered across the entire organization in a coordinated and – more importantly – sustainable manner. Gartner predicts that 75% of DevOps initiatives will fail to meet expectations due to issues around organizational change and learning.

With a decade of agnostic research on DevOps, Puppet is the single best expert on this topic in the industry, and uniquely suited to help the Global 5000 unlock massive value in their DevOps initiatives.

“We know that for DevOps to be successful, structural change has to happen across a company. Our Scaling DevOps Service offering gives organizations the resources to overcome the common cultural and structural barriers that hinder the later stages of DevOps maturity, and delivers a digital enterprise architecture in a way that lays the groundwork for more ambitious, scalable services,” said Nigel Kersten, Field CTO of Puppet. “Structural change is hard, and it’s not something that can be learned from a book. We believe in helping organizations discover the right answers through open dialogue and framework, putting their situations and context at the center of their transformation, whilst helping them plan IT investments appropriately. So far, we’ve been extremely successful and saved thousands of hours of toil and millions of dollars for some of our early customers.”

Through a customized and bespoke consulting engagement based on a well-defined rubric designed to address specific pain points within an organization, enterprises will be able to accelerate innovation by taking full advantage of their people, current process, and IT assets to increase resilience and maximize organization-wide efficiencies. This will enable teams to evolve their DevOps capabilities in a lean, pragmatic and scalable way.

The Scaling DevOps Service includes:

DevOps coaching - Quickly evolve IT team maturity by engaging a Puppet DevOps expert to adopt agile principles that are aligned with application delivery teams, assist in prioritization and planning, and identify focus areas for automation on an ongoing basis.





- Quickly evolve IT team maturity by engaging a Puppet DevOps expert to adopt agile principles that are aligned with application delivery teams, assist in prioritization and planning, and identify focus areas for automation on an ongoing basis. DevOps evolutionary assessment - Using the evolution model from the State of DevOps Report, Puppet will assess where teams are today, identify key practices to help them get to the next stage of evolution, and highlight areas of success to be amplified across the organization.





Using the evolution model from the State of DevOps Report, Puppet will assess where teams are today, identify key practices to help them get to the next stage of evolution, and highlight areas of success to be amplified across the organization. Toil reduction assessment - Reducing toil is a critical early step to progress on modernization projects by freeing up bandwidth across teams to focus on strategic goals. Puppet DevOps experts will assess and analyze sources of operational toil and their impact in the organization to deliver a proposed roadmap for automating them away.





- Reducing toil is a critical early step to progress on modernization projects by freeing up bandwidth across teams to focus on strategic goals. Puppet DevOps experts will assess and analyze sources of operational toil and their impact in the organization to deliver a proposed roadmap for automating them away. DevOps integration Service - Automating the DevOps toolchain often requires integrating systems and custom development, whether that be via data, infrastructure-as-code, or event-based automation workflows. Puppet consultants will work with organizations to identify integration opportunities and build solutions in close collaboration with IT teams.



The service is open to everyone who is looking to mature their DevOps practices. Puppet is continuing to invest and build out its services portfolio to deliver further needs of the Global 5000.

