Northbrook, IL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp., a leading provider of image capture and payments processing technology, has promoted John Gudenburr to the role of vice president of engineering. In the newly created position, he will continue to lead the company’s Novi, MI, engineering team, and will be responsible for Digital Check’s API development strategy.

Since joining Digital Check, Gudenburr has been intimately involved with product design, and has led several important projects, including the consolidation of Digital Check and SmartSource API development activities under one business unit with a unified direction.

“John’s promotion reflects not only his considerable talent as an engineer and project leader, but also the growing importance of the underlying software that drives mechanical devices such as scanners and printers,” says Bruce Young, Digital Check’s executive vice president of engineering. “In today’s business environment, network compatibility and interoperability have become more critical than ever, and it is essential that our leaders in product development leverage those concepts effectively to provide innovative solutions to the market.”

Gudenburr possesses more than 30 years of experience in the development of banking and computer hardware products. He oversees Digital Check’s research and development for new products, involving multiple teams across several engineering disciplines and geographic locations. He played a key role in the integration of the SmartSource product line after Digital Check acquired that division from Burroughs, Inc. in 2016.

Prior to joining Digital Check, Gudenburr was with Burroughs and Unisys for more than 25 years in various engineering, product development, and product management capacities. He has been granted more than 20 check payment technology patents. Gudenburr holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering, as well as a Master of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Oakland University in Michigan.

