Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that the company has no plans to file a reverse split of its shares, nor is the matter currently under discussion. The announcement was made in response to rumors circulating on social media that such a split might be in the offing.



HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner stated, “I can report with certainty that HQGE is not planning a reverse split of shares, nor is any split being contemplated. There has been a huge amount of discussion about our company on social media recently, and while virtually all of it has been positive, we have received a few inquiries and heard rumors about a possible restructuring of our company. In response, I have been authorized by our Board of Directors to publicly state that HQGE is not planning any restructuring at this time and has no intention doing so for at least the balance of the 2021 calendar year. We are very pleased with our position in the marketplace and remain laser focused on making 2021 a banner year for HQGE and our operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures.”

Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of Big M Entertainment Pictures, added, “We are very pleased with the support we’ve received from the HQGE executive team and our shareholders and are in full support of these actions and the decision to state them publicly. We are excited about moving forward quickly and diligently with our current slate of projects and we will continue to provide as much transparency as possible about our ongoing progress.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO

9495875155

info@hqgeinc.com