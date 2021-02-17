RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced the appointment of Les Jordan as vice president of product strategy and management. A product manager and technology evangelist with more than 20 years in the health and life sciences industry, Jordan brings with him a background in clinical trials and software design focused on mobile technologies and mHealth.



“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Les Jordan to our executive team,” said Jerry Lepore, MobileSmith Health CEO. “Jordan will be an incredible asset to our organization as we continue to develop innovative mobile technologies that help hospitals and health systems address the complex challenges of patient engagement, patient empowerment and care quality improvements. His years of experience and knowledge in our industry are exceptional.”

Jordan will lead the assessment and development of MobileSmith Health’s overall product strategy. His duties will include ensuring all current and future products are aligned with market demand and viability while being simultaneously positioned to increase revenues.

“I hope to continue to drive change in the health and life sciences industry so that patients may take control of their data in order to make well-informed decisions when it comes to their own health,” expressed Jordan. “With my passion for patient engagement and digital health, I am pleased to be joining the MobileSmith Health team as we strive to be a leader of innovation in the industry.”

Jordan previously served as VP and chief product evangelist for Target Health where he ran the software business unit. He has also held posts as VP of everything at Bad Rabbit where he helped run a small software consulting company focused on clinical trial regulatory compliance and CTO for Microsoft’s Life Sciences Industry Unit where he was responsible for working with internal product teams to design features and capabilities for the life sciences industry.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company’s health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are – on their mobile devices – to extend a provider’s ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track, and engage the patients that use them.

