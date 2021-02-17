SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData , a leading global analytics company, today announced a strategic partnership with top global testing services provider, Prometric ® . The partnership with GoodData will enable Prometric to bolster its broader digital transformation initiatives and utilize data-driven intelligence to provide new, innovative services to customers, partners, and test takers alike.



With more than 30 years of experience developing and deploying innovative testing solutions, Prometric delivers 7 million tests annually in 180 countries on behalf of 300 test program sponsors via its global test center network and remote assessment solution, ProProctor™. Prometric’s industry expertise and reach provides a deep data knowledge base that can be leveraged to provide greater insights that influence test program growth and lead to improved organizational decision making.

“The latest US unemployment data revealed that nearly 11 million Americans remain unemployed, which is nearly twice pre-pandemic levels. Prometric’s solutions help individuals advance their careers and help employer customers adapt to market needs, even amidst a pandemic. This is the kind of socially impactful innovation we need more than ever right now,” said GoodData founder and CEO Roman Stanek. “We’re proud to partner with Prometric to transform their approach to data, take their services to the next level, and help more people get back to work.”

“Innovation and customer experience have always been integral to our mission at Prometric, but data privacy and security are just as important, if not more. We have an opportunity to transform our use of data-driven intelligence for the benefit of all of our customers, and we identified GoodData as the right partner in large part because of their ability to provide fast time-to-value while maintaining ironclad data privacy and security practices,” said Paul Forrester, Prometric Chief Product and Technology Officer. “Partnering with leading technology companies, like GoodData, enables us to better harness technologies that offer greater data insights to support growth and innovation for our clients and their constituents.”

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Prometric

As a global leader in test development, testing delivery, and candidate services, Prometric partners with the world's top credentialing and licensure organizations to design and deliver leading exam programs that help individuals advance their careers and serve their communities. Our integrated, end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Prometric leverages our proprietary platform, advanced technologies, and vast operational experience to deliver an exceptional user experience on our world-class secure testing network. Today, we are paving the industry’s path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

