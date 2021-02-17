Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Intensity Driving Mexico's Two-wheeler Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mexico's two-wheeler market has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years, owing to rising income, increasing traffic congestion, healthy demographics, and low manufacturing costs. A robust manufacturing hub, Mexico is the world's 7th largest manufacturer of light vehicles.



However, COVID-19 has adversely impacted manufacturing and sales, resulting in a setback in market growth. Local manufacturers dominate the two-wheeler market in Mexico. Italika, manufactured locally and one of the most affordable brands in the country, holds over 70% of the market share. The rest of the market comprises brands from Japan, the United States, and India seeking to increase market penetration.



The government of Mexico aims to incentivize foreign brands to set up local manufacturing facilities in the country. The electrification of vehicles is another important area the government is seeking to implement in the country. Mexico has been a lucrative market for the automotive industry; investments in this market can bring about much-needed changes and upgrades for the two-wheeler market to flourish within the country and region.



This report presents key insights on the current and expected future of the two-wheeler industry by examining the:



Macroeconomic overview

Demographic factors impacting the industry

E-commerce growth in Mexico

Growth drivers and restraints

Modal share in Mexico

Key findings on the two-wheeler industry

Mobility analysis, Mexico City

Current two-wheeler market

Market share by OEMs

Two-wheeler usage classification

Major two-wheeler consuming Regions

Two-wheeler market structure

Two-wheeler pricing schemes

125cc segment and 150cc segment

Government regulations defining the two-wheeler industry

Brand profiles

Italika (Group Elektra) and other top OEMs

Growth indicators and forecast for Mexico's two-wheeler market

Lucrative market growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Two-Wheeler Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Two-Wheeler Market Scope of Analysis

Two-Wheeler Market Segmentation

2. Macroeconomic Overview, Mexico

Key Country Insights, Mexico

Economic Snapshot, Mexico

Economic Ranking, Mexico

Unemployment Rate and Inflation, Mexico

Economic Forecast, Mexico

Foreign Direct Investment, Mexico

E-Commerce Industry, Mexico

Economic Risk Assessment Matrix, Mexico

Middle-Class Consumption by Country

Infrastructure Development, Mexico

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Two-Wheeler Market

Key Findings, Two-Wheeler Market

Key Government Regulations, Two-Wheeler Market

Growth Drivers for the Two-Wheeler Market

Growth Restraints for the Two-Wheeler Market

Key Growth Indicators, Two-Wheeler Market

Unit Sales, Two-Wheeler Market

Overview, Two-Wheeler Market

Modal Share, Two-Wheeler Market

Mobility Analysis - Mexico City, Two-Wheeler Market

Market Share, Two-Wheeler Market

Usage Classification, Two-Wheeler Market

Market Scenario, Two-Wheeler Market

Major Consuming Regions, Two-Wheeler Market

Pricing Scheme - 125cc Segment, Two-Wheeler Market

Pricing Scheme - 150cc Segment, Two-Wheeler Market

Key Vendor Profiles - Italika (Group Elektra)

Key Vendor Profiles - Other Brands

Sales Forecast, Two-Wheeler Market

Top Growth Indicators, Two-Wheeler Market

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Two-Wheeler Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Booming Last-Mile Delivery Services Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Introduction of New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3 - Demographic Dividend - Gen Z as Future Customers

5. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hobe0u





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900