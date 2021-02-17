Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Intensity Driving Mexico's Two-wheeler Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mexico's two-wheeler market has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years, owing to rising income, increasing traffic congestion, healthy demographics, and low manufacturing costs. A robust manufacturing hub, Mexico is the world's 7th largest manufacturer of light vehicles.
However, COVID-19 has adversely impacted manufacturing and sales, resulting in a setback in market growth. Local manufacturers dominate the two-wheeler market in Mexico. Italika, manufactured locally and one of the most affordable brands in the country, holds over 70% of the market share. The rest of the market comprises brands from Japan, the United States, and India seeking to increase market penetration.
The government of Mexico aims to incentivize foreign brands to set up local manufacturing facilities in the country. The electrification of vehicles is another important area the government is seeking to implement in the country. Mexico has been a lucrative market for the automotive industry; investments in this market can bring about much-needed changes and upgrades for the two-wheeler market to flourish within the country and region.
