Mexico's two-wheeler market has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years, owing to rising income, increasing traffic congestion, healthy demographics, and low manufacturing costs. A robust manufacturing hub, Mexico is the world's 7th largest manufacturer of light vehicles.

However, COVID-19 has adversely impacted manufacturing and sales, resulting in a setback in market growth. Local manufacturers dominate the two-wheeler market in Mexico. Italika, manufactured locally and one of the most affordable brands in the country, holds over 70% of the market share. The rest of the market comprises brands from Japan, the United States, and India seeking to increase market penetration.

The government of Mexico aims to incentivize foreign brands to set up local manufacturing facilities in the country. The electrification of vehicles is another important area the government is seeking to implement in the country. Mexico has been a lucrative market for the automotive industry; investments in this market can bring about much-needed changes and upgrades for the two-wheeler market to flourish within the country and region.

This report presents key insights on the current and expected future of the two-wheeler industry by examining the:

Macroeconomic overview

  • Demographic factors impacting the industry
  • E-commerce growth in Mexico
  • Growth drivers and restraints
  • Modal share in Mexico
  • Key findings on the two-wheeler industry
  • Mobility analysis, Mexico City
  • Current two-wheeler market
  • Market share by OEMs
  • Two-wheeler usage classification
  • Major two-wheeler consuming Regions
  • Two-wheeler market structure
  • Two-wheeler pricing schemes
  • 125cc segment and 150cc segment
  • Government regulations defining the two-wheeler industry
  • Brand profiles
  • Italika (Group Elektra) and other top OEMs
  • Growth indicators and forecast for Mexico's two-wheeler market
  • Lucrative market growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Two-Wheeler Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Two-Wheeler Market Scope of Analysis
  • Two-Wheeler Market Segmentation

2. Macroeconomic Overview, Mexico

  • Key Country Insights, Mexico
  • Economic Snapshot, Mexico
  • Economic Ranking, Mexico
  • Unemployment Rate and Inflation, Mexico
  • Economic Forecast, Mexico
  • Foreign Direct Investment, Mexico
  • E-Commerce Industry, Mexico
  • Economic Risk Assessment Matrix, Mexico
  • Middle-Class Consumption by Country
  • Infrastructure Development, Mexico

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Two-Wheeler Market

  • Key Findings, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Key Government Regulations, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Growth Drivers for the Two-Wheeler Market
  • Growth Restraints for the Two-Wheeler Market
  • Key Growth Indicators, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Unit Sales, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Overview, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Modal Share, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Mobility Analysis - Mexico City, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Market Share, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Usage Classification, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Market Scenario, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Major Consuming Regions, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Pricing Scheme - 125cc Segment, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Pricing Scheme - 150cc Segment, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Key Vendor Profiles - Italika (Group Elektra)
  • Key Vendor Profiles - Other Brands
  • Sales Forecast, Two-Wheeler Market
  • Top Growth Indicators, Two-Wheeler Market

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Two-Wheeler Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Booming Last-Mile Delivery Services Market
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Introduction of New Business Models
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Demographic Dividend - Gen Z as Future Customers

5. Next Steps

