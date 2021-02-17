Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report reveals the market positioning of companies in the European DRP market using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Frost Radar based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning.



Businesses embrace digital transformation initiatives, resulting in a dynamic network environment. Therefore, it is crucial to identify security vulnerabilities in real-time. Existing security technologies provide only a snapshot of security risks in the network, thereby providing ineffective risk reduction.

Manual security testing approaches are neither scalable nor sustainable owing to the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Often, these manual approaches disrupt the production environment, thereby causing unforeseen consequences to enterprises. Businesses feel the need for automated and continuous security testing techniques to stay ahead of cyber adversaries and reduce risk.

Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools provide automation of testing procedures without compromising on security or safety. With shrinking security budgets, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) need to identify high impact products and prioritize security investments - a critical task that BAS tools can help with.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Growth Environment

2. Radar

Radar: Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

BitDam

Cymulate

Mandiant Solutions

Keysight Technologies

Pcysys

Picus Security

Randori

SafeBreach

XM Cyber

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Radar Empowers Investors

Radar Empowers Customers

Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Radar Analytics



