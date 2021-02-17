Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report reveals the market positioning of companies in the European DRP market using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Frost Radar based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning.
Businesses embrace digital transformation initiatives, resulting in a dynamic network environment. Therefore, it is crucial to identify security vulnerabilities in real-time. Existing security technologies provide only a snapshot of security risks in the network, thereby providing ineffective risk reduction.
Manual security testing approaches are neither scalable nor sustainable owing to the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Often, these manual approaches disrupt the production environment, thereby causing unforeseen consequences to enterprises. Businesses feel the need for automated and continuous security testing techniques to stay ahead of cyber adversaries and reduce risk.
Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools provide automation of testing procedures without compromising on security or safety. With shrinking security budgets, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) need to identify high impact products and prioritize security investments - a critical task that BAS tools can help with.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
2. Radar
3. Companies to Action
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
6. Radar Analytics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppkh6
