This study covers the TMS software and analyzes its market potential in India from 2019 to 2028. The scope of this study includes key macroeconomic factors, market and technology trends driving the growth of TMS in India, and its short- and long-term impact on small, medium and large fleets (both 1PL and 3PL) of logistic service providers (LSPs).



The research analyzes key growth metrics for the TMS market in India, the competitive landscape, and the key USPs of solutions offered by TMS solution providers in India, along with providing an overview of the pain points faced by LSPs in both using and not using a TMS solution.Further, it forecasts the opportunity size (in USD million) of the Indian TMS market for 2028 along with growth drivers and restraints and their impact in the short, medium, and long terms.



The study also highlights the adoption rate of TMS solutions and their usage analysis in key industry sectors in India, along with a forecast by fleet size and mode of transportation for 1PL and 3PL service providers in India.

