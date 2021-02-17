New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market, By Operation Type, By Source, By Payment, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06024099/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market was valued at USD 511.21 Million in the 2020 which is forecast to grow at 10.05% CAGR during 2021 – 2026. Even after the challenge of pandemic in the 2020, the market showed a consistent growth. Digitization, and emergence of advanced online services is expected to drive the Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market in the next five years. New age generation-Z leads a hectic life and the convenience for saving the time is a major factor for the growing popularity of online food ordering and delivery market of Saudi Arabia.

The online food delivery services offer greater convenience to the users as the users can shuffle through several restaurants, food items, and different cuisines at a single tough point, sitting in their home, office, or any other place of convenience.Moreover, the users can receive in-depth information regarding their food, can compare the food and price options, access feedback from previous buyers, avail various promotional schemes/offers, track the delivery person, make payment through various options like online payment, e-wallet payment, Cash on Delivery (CoD), and enjoy various other benefits through online food ordering.



Most importantly the online food delivery services enable the users to enjoy hassle free food, helping them to save time and energy, which acts as a major driver for the market.

Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market is segmented by operation type, by source, by payment, and by region.Based on operation type, the market is bifurcated into food aggregator and restaurants.



Food aggregators led the market in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue until 2026 due to convenience and wide range of options to choose from.

Major players operating in Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market include Talabat, Hunger Station, Careem, Jahez, Mrsool Inc, Jahez, Lugmety, Toyou, Mathagi, The Chefz, Wssel, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market based on operation type, source, payment, region and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of suppliers across the country, vendors, and end users.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the suppliers, vendors, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Food aggregators, restaurants, delivery service providers, food vendors, and other stake holders.

• Distributers and suppliers for restaurants and food e-commerce businesses and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to online food ordering and restaurant-based market.

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Operation Type:

o Food Aggregators

o Restaurant-based

• Market, By Source:

o Online (Mobile App, Web)

o Offline

• Market, By Payment:

o Mobile Wallet

o Card Payment

o Cash on Delivery

o Net Banking

• Market, By Region:

o Western

o Northern & Central

o Eastern

o Southern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia online food ordering and delivery market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

