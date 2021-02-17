New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Type of Sales, Competition, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06024098/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia two wheeler market was valued USD 72.29 Million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 10.51% to reach USD 143.25 Million by 2026. Saudi Arabia two wheeler market is driven by increasing demand for recreational activities since Saudi Arabia has a very limited scope for two-wheelers due to extreme weather conditions. Additionally, increasing working population and surge in number of women drivers are further expected to propel the market growth. Two wheelers are affordable, require low maintenance, emit lower emission and are easy to maneuver, which are contributing to the growing share of two wheeler.



The Saudi Arabia two wheeler market is segmented based on vehicle type, engine capacity, company and region.Based on vehicle type, the market can be split into scooter/moped and motorcycle.



The motorcycle segment led the market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue until 2026 owing to the high fuel efficiency offered by them. Additionally, new product launches with better features and mileage further drives the segmental growth.



The major players operating in the Saudi Arabia two wheeler market are Honda Saudi Arabia, Kawasaki Saudi Arabia, BMW Motorrad, Suzuki Barayan, Harley Davidson KSA, Yamaha- Saudi Arabia, Vespa-Wheels of Arabia (KSA), KTM KSA Motorcycle, Moto Guzzi KSA and others.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia two wheeler market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



