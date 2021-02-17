Northvale, NJ, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB – ADMT) has secured the “Infectious Disease Prevention Training Certification” from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (“NJBIA”) by creating and formally adopting a disease prevention plan and detailed procedures, meeting guidelines set forth by The World Health Organization, Center for Diseases Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. ADMT participated in workshops and training conducted by NJBIA required to secure the Certification for designation as a “Certified Site.”



Throughout the pandemic, ADMT implemented aggressive steps to minimize disruption of operations including having Essential Manufacturer exemption from statewide shutdowns and encompassing safety guidelines in ADMT’s operations. This allowed continued research, development and manufacturing operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Securing this Certification is another facet of our commitment to minimize the impact of the pandemic on our Company,” stated Andre’ DiMino, President of ADMT. “The health of our employees, their families and our community is paramount, as we continue to exercise caution to help avoid spread of the disease, while at the same time, maintaining our operations. Technologies we develop and manufacture are needed for the medical and other industries we serve. We strive to maintain our ability to produce these for our loyal customers, and the patients and users needing them.”

ADMT specializes in design, development and manufacturing of diagnostic and therapeutic electronic medical technologies at its FDA-Registered Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in Northvale, NJ. ADMT has extensive experience in the development of all FDA classes of medical devices with particular emphasis on electronic therapeutic modalities. The Company has a pipeline of several proprietary medical devices currently in various stages of development.

In addition to its own medical technology developments, the Company is a one-stop source for complete design, engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services, specifically related to US and international medical device development. Its capability in bringing a medical device from the conceptual stage, through design, development and regulatory stages into production, all in-house, differentiates ADMT from firms supplying only portions of those services. ADMT welcomes inquiries for its medical device services via the ADMT website – www.admtronics.com .

To receive email updates directly from the Company, fill in the form at the bottom of the page at this link: https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/

About ADMT



ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly Formulations from its headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers, and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure for R&D and commercialization of diversified technologies. admtronics.com.



Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward-looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases, and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Andre DiMino

201-767-6040

andre@admtronics.com