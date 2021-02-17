Portland, OR, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market was pegged at $634.4 million in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $1.18 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in chronic diseases and increase in demand from the healthcare sector have boosted the growth of the global inhaled nitric oxide market. However, strict application norms and high cost of treatment hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in R&D activities that lead to new application areas in the healthcare industry is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario

As nitric oxide has antiviral properties and helps to improve oxygenations, it is used as an experimental treatment for the Covid-19. Moreover, several undergoing randomized clinical trials have been conducted to investigate the role of nitric oxide in Covid-19 vaccines.

Moreover, the demand for nitric oxide has increased as it can help protect healthcare workers from getting sick.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented on the basis of application and region. Based on application, the neonatal respiratory treatment segment held the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region dominated in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Air Liquide S.A, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., BOC Healthcare, Beyond Air, Inc., Halma Plc., Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt plc., Novoteris, LLC., VERO Biotech LLC., and Nu-Med Plus.

