Santa Ana, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- County Line Energy Corp (CYLC) is pleased to announce the Company has initiated the tender process to manufacture the molds for our product in the Kipos line, the countertop unit.



"We have already entered into production agreements for some of the components and are finalizing the rest so we can manufacture the molds that will take us to full commercial production capability," stated Emanuel Margaretis, CEO.

The first product in the Kipos line is the previously announced countertop greenhouse unit to grow lettuce, herbs, and microgreens without having to have prior knowledge of growing vegetables. The system grows the fresh produce in as little as four to five weeks. Kipos can provide consistent and pesticide-free, beautiful produce to a family of four.

"I am proud of this unit. The name Kipos is a tip of the hat to my Greek ancestry," commented Emanual Margaretis, CEO of County Line. "It means garden in Greek."

The Company feels Kipos is the next smart evolution in food sustainability. Features can be found at https://edenecosystems.com/features/

About County Line Energy Corp.

County Line Energy Corp. (OTC:CYLC) is engaged in the business of managing ecosystems to ensure optimal growth of "greens." Indoor, outdoor, controlled, non-controlled ecosystems are our specialty. Our proprietary designs, algorithms, and software provide optimal growth conditions.

The Company anticipates the units to be available before the end of first quarter 2021.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by County Line Energy Corp. ("County Line") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to," or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although County Line management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by County Line with OTC Markets. County Line assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For further information, please email: sales@edenecosystems.com