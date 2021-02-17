NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire -- Lincoln Health Network, a leading conference production company focused on being the go-to source for thought leadership within the fields of pharmaceutical, medical devices and life sciences, will be hosting the second annual Medical Writ i ng Landscape Advancement Summit in an entirely digital format on March 3-4, 2021. Designed to help medical practitioners improve on their medical writing strategies through advanced protocols, data transparency and technology, the event is set to provide conference attendees with important insights into an increasingly relevant field within modern medicine.



The medical writing landscape has undergone a radical transformation in recent years given the evolving nature of clinical regulations and medical communications. The changes, which have been prompted by regulatory changes, the demand for plain language summaries, and data privacy and transparency requirements, have led to greater demand than ever before from medical writers in regards to proven strategies, tactical support and the best practices to be employed within their respective professions.

This year’s conference will feature a series of live, 30-minute-long presentations to be held over the course of the two-day event. Topics to be discussed will include “The Value and Impact a High Performing Medical Writing Group has on an Organization” by Karyopharm Therapeutics, “Creating a Strategic Plan for Medical Writing Departments” by Sanofi US, and “Best Practices in Scientific-Publication Writing” to be delivered by the Ascentage Pharma Group. Other presenters in attendance at the event will include leading life science professionals from major corporations such as Daiichi Sankyo, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, ADV Therapeutics and Abbott Molecular, among various others.

Separately, and in addition to the live presentations, the Medical Writing Landscape Advancement Summit will allow participants to network and share ideas with fellow colleagues and potential clients through a dedicated digital platform, interact with cutting-edge technological solutions which will be on display, and chat directly with exhibitors to learn how their services and tools can be of assistance in meeting their objectives.

About Medical Writing Landscape Advancement Summit:

Hosted by the Lincoln Health Network, the Medical Writing Landscape Advancement Summit seeks to help attendees learn from heads of Medical Writing departments on how to select the right outsourced vendors for the product most suited for their needs, drive internal efficiency through the implementation of strategic SOPs, improve the quality of product through the use of AI and implement strategies designed to ensure the production of compliant plain language documents.

