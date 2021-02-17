LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2021 to the holders of record on March 17, 2021.
Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857
Logansport Financial Corp.
Logansport, Indiana, UNITED STATES
