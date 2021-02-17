NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF), 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), and Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH).



The US healthcare market is estimated at $2.8 trillion - and the largest in the world. Fast moving innovators are now driving a transformation wave - and creating new opportunities for investors. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) Chairman & CEO, Amir Rubin: “New Market Expansions Provides Long Runway For Growth”

“...Our membership count in the quarter surpassed the half a million mark. Q3 membership growth accelerated to 29% year-over-year with momentum across both consumer and enterprise channels, allowing us to reach our year-end membership guidance a quarter early...We also surpassed $100 million in net revenue for the first time in a single quarter, delivering $102 million in total net revenue in Q3, which grew 46% year-over-year. We delivered a care margin of $42.9 million or 42% of net revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million or 3% of net revenue. These margin results demonstrate the strong leverage components of our model.”

“...We are now operating in 12 markets across the United States up 50% over the last 18 months. Throughout 2020, we have expanded into new markets in partnership with both new and existing health network partners. ..by the end of 2021, we plan to have established physical presence in 17 markets, a 40% increase from our 12 markets today, and more than double the markets from where we were 18 months ago. Our partnerships and market expansions provide long runways for growth impact and returns as we increase our reach and value proposition to companies and consumers, while leveraging our technology and operating infrastructure.”

Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) CEO, Prad Sekar: “Now At Inflection Point - Positioned for 10X Upside Revenue Growth Potential”

Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference. CEO Prad Sekar, outlined his vision for building Skylight into a multi-billion dollar business focused on the highly fragmented US healthcare market. Skylight already operates 30 clinics, in 14 states, with virtual telehealth overlay, serving over 120,000 patients - and is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary health systems in the United States.

Skylight is now at an inflection point. SHGFF revenues are expected to be $45 million and $5.5 million EBITDA run rates, with a recently announced acquisition. SHGFF boasts a profitable base of operations, no long-term debt and cash balance of $10 million. In his presentation, Skylight CEO Prad Sekar, explains how the company can increase revenues organically by about 10X, as it optimizes clinics for profitability by expansion of services to the existing patient base, with its proven business model, stating: "$200 Million Revenues Run Rate in 2021 Is Goal".

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) CEO David Wichmann: “Building Next Generation Healthcare System”

“...We continue to make important advancements and strategic investments to lay the foundation for the next generation health system. Over the last many years, you have heard us discuss our ambition to build high performing systems of care, including an aim to reinvent healthcare delivery, which is the first of our five strategic growth platforms. The foundations for those efforts are in our primary and multi-specialty care practices. OptumCare entered 2021 with over 50,000 physicians and 1,400 clinics. Over the course of this year, we expect to grow our employed and affiliated physicians by at least 10,000. This work of building local physician-led systems of care continues to be central to our mission and is accelerating with notable progress in the Northeast, Pacific Northwest, and Southern California in 2020…”

“...UnitedHealthcare’s Medicaid offerings continued to grow strongly as well, including entry into three new states in 2021. New business opportunities are substantial with momentum towards managed care adoption by states and RFP activity accelerating this year and next. And while the economic effects of COVID-19 impacted UnitedHealthcare’s employer-sponsored growth in 2020, we are encouraged by the positive market response to the new highly consumer-centric offerings we have been discussing with you in recent months. Among these are digital first, on-demand, and physician-led products each provide deeply aligned modern, personal, and coordinated-care experiences and save people up to 20% compared to traditional offerings. These innovative products are generating significant responses because they are designed to better meet the unique needs and financial needs of more people. All-in, we expect UnitedHealthcare will grow in 2021 to serve upwards of 1.5 million more people across its senior community, employer-sponsored, and individual offerings.”

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) CEO, Mike Pykosz: “Leading the Way in Primary Care for Older Adults”

“...Our third quarter performance demonstrated the financial and operational strength of Oak Street's business model. We generated record revenue of $217.9 million, exceeding the top end of the guidance range we have communicated to investors. This represents an increase of 57% from third quarter 2019...We cared for roughly 59,500 at-risk patients, up 38% from third quarter 2019. We generated this patient growth despite essentially putting a halt on our community outreach and marketing efforts from early spring through midsummer due to uncertainties around COVID.

“...We continue to look to scale our network of de novo centers...in addition to the 16 we opened in the first 9 months of 2020, we expect to open additional 6 to 8 stand-alone centers in the fourth quarter, bringing us to 22 to 24 openings for the year excluding our Walmart centers...We are also squarely focused on driving growth within our existing infrastructure. As a reminder, a typical Oak Street center can serve approximately 3,500 patients at full capacity, implying that our quarter-ending portfolio of 67 stand-alone centers has the capacity to care for approximately 235,000 patients, which is over 3.5x the actual patients on our platform in Q3. We are constantly refining, expanding and improving our outreach processes, embedding lessons learned throughout our history…”

