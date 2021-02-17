Manchester, NH, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, today announced that Joanne Valente has been promoted to Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Joanne is the successor to Sean Burke, Allegro’s former Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, who formally retired in December 2020 after serving in a special advisory role during the transition.

“I would like to thank Sean for his significant contributions to our HR function and strategic business matters. He provided leadership, support and invaluable coaching to many of our employees,” said Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His positive impact will be felt at Allegro for many years to come, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Joanne joined Allegro in 2018, most recently serving as the Director of Global Human Resources. Since joining the organization, she has been a steward of change to drive Allegro’s organizational success – leading the development and deployment of Allegro’s core values, mobilizing the Corporate Crisis Management Team and building employee engagement across the organization.

Valente will be responsible for leading all aspects of the Human Resources function, as well as interfacing with Allegro’s Board of Directors on HR related matters.

“Joanne strengthens our executive leadership team, bringing a strong track record that will help us empower our global workforce and deliver on our core values,” said Vig. “Allegro’s best innovations are born from our diverse, global team, and Joanne’s expertise will help ensure we find, develop, and retain the top talent we need to drive our success.”

Valente holds a B.A. in Management from Lesley University in Cambridge, MA.

