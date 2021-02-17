NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)

Class Period: March 6, 2019 - October 7, 2020

Deadline: February 19, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/acmr

On October 8, 2020, analyst J Capital Research ("J Capital") published a report concerning ACM, in which J Capital concluded that ACM "is a fraud, over-reporting both revenue and profit." The report cited, among other things, J Capital's visits to "sites in China, Korea, and California" and "more than 40 interviews." J Capital asserted that "[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties." The J Capital report concluded that ACM's revenue was overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have "evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company." Following this news, ACM's stock price dropped $1.09 per share, or 1.52%, to close at $70.79 per share on October 8, 2020.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)

Class Period: April 29, 2019 - October 28, 2019

Deadline: February 19, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/qsr

The complaint alleges that the Shelf Registration Statements of the SPOs featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Restaurant Brands’ Winning Together Plan was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the Tims Rewards loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, the defendants’ statements about Restaurant Brands’ business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT, TRITW)

Class Period: August 20, 2020 - December 16, 2020

Deadline: February 19, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/trit

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the extent to which Company’s revenue growth relied on Triterras’ relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company’s Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

