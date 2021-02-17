Samir Desai has been named president of Cosemi Technologies. In this new role, Desai will continue to lead Cosemi’s commercial and corporate strategy while strengthening the company’s business development, marketing and product management teams.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosemi Technologies Inc. , a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, today announced the promotion of Samir Desai to the position of president.



Having previously served as Cosemi’s senior vice president of business development since 2016, Desai has played a key role in the company’s quest to bring fiber optic connectivity to the masses. Under his leadership, Cosemi successfully evolved from a photodetector pioneer into its current role as the world’s broadest supplier of hybrid active optical cables (AOCs) for video communications in all aspects of consumer, enterprise, industrial and medical markets. Additionally, Desai was instrumental in establishing and building out a worldwide retail presence that now sees Cosemi’s AOCs available on Amazon in the U.S., Japan, Europe and Singapore.

Other recent Cosemi milestones under Desai’s guidance include an expanded distributor network, the closing of a strategic funding round , and the robust maintenance and defense of the company’s strong patent portfolio on its innovative AOCs. Desai also oversaw the addition of several key strategic OEM customers and partners, including Tier 1 customer-branded solutions in the professional AV and video collaboration markets.

In his new role, Desai will continue to lead Cosemi’s commercial and corporate strategy while strengthening the company’s business development, marketing and product management teams. As president, Desai will also continue to report to Cosemi’s CEO and chairman, Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, and assist in shaping corporate funding, mergers and acquisitions, and growth strategies.

“Samir has played a critical role in the success of our company from the day he started with Cosemi five years ago, and I’m confident that his contributions will continue to positively impact everything we do,” noted Nguyen. “Samir’s charter is to execute Cosemi’s growth strategy as we accelerate toward the inflection point where optical interconnects are a part of daily life for a broad range of audiences and applications and not reserved solely for high-end solutions.”

For more information, please visit www.cosemi.com .

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables that support today's unprecedented video and data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality interconnect solutions that service video collaboration, proAV, consumer electronics, medical, AR/VR, enterprise and industrial markets. Cosemi proudly maintains a strong patent portfolio on its innovative AOCs and physical layer semiconductor technology.

