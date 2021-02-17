Albany, NY, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when home care providers face a 50% workforce recruitment-and-retention funding cut and other reductions in New York’s budget, HCA has issued a new report showing the devastating impact of COVID-19 on home care operations and workforce amid a rising demand for services and escalating new costs for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other needs.
Alongside the report, HCA is calling on the Governor and state Legislature to restore funds for home care workforce and services, assisted by federal aid. This includes not only the workforce funding cut but also proposed 1% across-the-board reductions. We also urge enactment of a "Home Care First" policy that updates the referral structures, state program policies, and other state finance provisions so that care at home is a first consideration for patient care, where suitable.
"At no other time has the role of home care shined more heroically, inviting bold action," said HCA President Al Cardillo. "Not only is home care a cost-effective service, but it is also directed to the individualized needs of a patient in their own homes, minimizing avoidable person-to-person contact that is otherwise unavoidable in other settings."
"By law and regulation, home care is supposed to be a primary consideration and right for patients," he added. "Yet home care services and workforce are facing cuts in this year’s state budget on top of longstanding under-investment. These actions also fall on an overall structure where the home care option has too often been overlooked or bypassed by referral sources. Despite the thousands of COVID and COVID-vulnerable patients cared for at home in the pandemic, consider the many who might have chosen home care but were never referred."
"A clear first step is to restore the proposed workforce recruitment-and-retention and service funds and then rededicate longer-term investments to the resiliency of these safety-net services," he said.
Making the case, HCA’s 2021 State of the Industry report brings together an analysis of Medicaid cost report data, state and federal labor statistics, COVID-19 survey responses, and answers from home care providers on HCA's most recent annual finance and trends survey, completed in January.
Among the key findings of HCA's 2021 report for New York providers:
"These findings make a clear and convincing case that further cuts to home and community-based services are unsustainable, and that a prevailing 'home care first' policy is essential in our health care system," Cardillo added.
HCA is a statewide health organization comprised of nearly 400 member providers and organizations delivering home and community-based care to several hundred thousand New Yorkers annually.
