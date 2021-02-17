NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, is pleased to announce that the firm won the Private Asset Management (PAM) Award for “Best Family Office – Due Diligence.”



“Rising above the pack in a tumultuous year like this is extremely gratifying,” said David Basner, TAG Associates CEO. “Our investment team faced unprecedented circumstances this year, but managed to double down on vetting managers and ideas and the results speak for themselves. We’re very proud of what we accomplished in 2020, and plan on building on it and continuing to add new and inventive tools to our due diligence process.”

TAG’s entire research and due diligence program is performed in-house, utilizing a procedure that is designed to highlight both strengths and flaws in investment ideas through vigorous study and building consensus among members of the investment team.

The awards were presented by PAM at a virtual awards presentation Feb. 10.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)



TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.