HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finn & Company, a Houston-based real estate investment and development firm, recently finished rehabilitation on its 333 West Loop office and 10050 Northwest Freeway office buildings. Finn & Company purchased the Northwest Freeway office at approximately 50,000-square-foot building at the end of 2019 after its largest tenant and previous owner, Mediterranean Shipping Company, vacated the space. Then purchased the 85,000-square-foot building at 333 West Loop.

Prior to Finn & Company purchasing the Northwest Freeway building, it served as the headquarters for Mediterranean Shipping Company’s Port of Houston operations. Since purchasing and rehabilitating the building, Finn & Company has successfully signed a long-term lease with Applied Labs, which will move its operations from the Memorial Hermann professional building to 10500 Northwest Freeway. An additional 15,000-square-feet of office space is available for lease.

Located off of Highway 290 and Interstate 610, this acquisition and redevelopment marks just under half-a-million square-feet of office and retail in the greater 610/290 area for Finn & Company, which recently acquired and was a part of the ownership team behind the retail redevelopment of the former Exxon Brookhollow campus along with Fidelis Realty at Highway 290 and Dacoma Street.

“The opportunity to acquire this property and continue to invest in the growing business community along the 610/290 corridor is a huge win for our team,” said Sean Finn, Owner & Founder of Finn & Company. “This recent acquisition and rehabilitation is just one more piece of the puzzle, fitting perfectly within our larger healthcare, energy and real estate portfolio and allowing us to continue contributing to business growth in the area.”

Finn & Company is currently exploring additional investment opportunities in the area. While it currently invests in, manages and leases for 15 buildings in Houston, Los Angeles and Florida, it hopes to invest in an additional ten office buildings or retail developments over the next several years.

To learn more about Finn & Company’s portfolio and its recent rehabilitation of 10500 Northwest Freeway, contact Theresa Borg at tmjm7189@yahoo.ca

ABOUT FINN & COMPANY

Finn & Company was founded in 2009 by Sean Finn. As an entrepreneur whose background involves both energy, entertainment and healthcare. Finn began investing in Houston’s third major industry, real estate, in 2009. Today, Finn & Company owns and manages 15 office and retail developments across the greater Houston, Texas, Los Angeles, California and South Florida areas.

Media Contact Information



Theresa Borg,

FINN & COMPANY

tmjm7189@yahoo.ca

HOUSTON, TX