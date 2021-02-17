New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957098/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Material Handling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$660.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $346.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$346.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$305.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Agricultural Equipment Segment to Record 2% CAGR
In the global Agricultural Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$210.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$235.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$209.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957098/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Material Handling (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Material Handling (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Material Handling (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Agricultural Equipment (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Agricultural Equipment (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Agricultural Equipment (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 17: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Japanese Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: French Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 44: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Spanish Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 50: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 62: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 63: Indian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 71: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Industrial Sheaves and
Pulleys in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 87: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial
Sheaves and Pulleys in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Iranian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Sheaves and
Pulleys in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 111: Industrial Sheaves and Pulleys Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957098/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: