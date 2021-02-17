New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Pump Control Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957093/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water & Wastewater, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$502.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical & Petrochemical segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $304.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Industrial Pump Control Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$304.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$322.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Oil & Gas Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Oil & Gas segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$185.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$252.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$208.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957093/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Pump Control Panels Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Pump Control Panels Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Pump Control Panels Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Mining (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Mining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Mining (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Industrial Pump Control Panels Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Industrial Pump Control Panels Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 21: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 23: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Pump Control Panels in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Industrial Pump Control Panels in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Pump Control Panels Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Industrial Pump Control Panels Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Industrial Pump Control Panels Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Industrial Pump Control Panels Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Industrial Pump Control Panels in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Pump Control Panels in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Industrial Pump Control Panels Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Industrial Pump Control Panels Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Industrial Pump Control Panels
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 56: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 59: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Industrial Pump Control Panels Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Industrial Pump Control Panels Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 68: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Industrial Pump Control Panels Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Pump Control Panels in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Pump Control Panels
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Industrial Pump Control
Panels in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Industrial Pump Control Panels
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 83: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Industrial Pump Control Panels Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Industrial Pump Control Panels Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Industrial Pump Control Panels
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Industrial Pump Control Panels Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 93: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 98: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Pump Control Panels in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Industrial Pump Control Panels Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Pump Control
Panels in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Industrial Pump Control Panels Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Industrial Pump Control Panels
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Industrial Pump Control Panels
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Industrial Pump Control Panels Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Industrial Pump Control Panels Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 117: Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957093/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: