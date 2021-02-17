Smith will be responsible for scaling Sales operations, growing strategic accounts, and identifying new partner relationships that extend the company’s value proposition for brands and agencies.

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple Street, the leading peer-to-peer marketing platform that matches brands with their ideal consumers, today announced the appointment of Nikki Reyes as CMO and David Smith as Senior Vice President of Sales, on the heels of Alice Hawari joining as VP of Marketing.



Reyes and Smith previously served in Marketing and Sales leadership roles at Ripple Street and scaled the go-to-market organization by 2x. Within five months of COVID’s emergence, they opened up revenue streams with new virtual-based marketing solutions to try products at home with friends and family and then share experiences on social media.

Reporting to CEO Mike Leo, Reyes and Smith will expand Ripple Street’s footprint with peer-to-peer influencers as well as brand and agency partners. Leo commented, “To capitalize on our incredible momentum with brands and agencies, we need a go-to-market team that can drive executional excellence. Nikki and David have developed one of the tightest partnerships I’ve seen between Marketing and Sales—combine that with their strong ability to operationalize strategic initiatives and there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”

As CMO, Reyes will be responsible for B2C and B2B acquisition and engagement initiatives that drive Customer Lifetime Value. In her prior role as the VP of Marketing at Ripple Street, Reyes focused on establishing a new B2B marketing infrastructure for demand generation and sales enablement and launching COVID-friendly solutions for brands and agencies. In the newly created CMO role, her responsibilities will expand to build B2C marketing capabilities to support the company’s strategic push toward scaling growth. Prior to joining Ripple Street, Reyes served as VP of Marketing at custom audience solutions provider Dstillery, and as a marketing and PR consultant for various high-growth technology startups.

“Increased demand for Ripple Street’s solutions has only further validated our greatest asset: our community members,” said Reyes. “I’m excited to grow and mobilize an active network of members on our platform to discover products and share their unfiltered experiences. Scaling our community unlocks tremendous new opportunities for brands and agencies to reach hyper-targeted audiences; drive product awareness, trials, and reviews; deepen partnerships with retailers and distributors; and leverage high-quality content for strategic marketing initiatives. Beyond that, I love working with the passionate team that Mike has assembled and solving these juicy problems together.”

As SVP of Sales, Smith, a Ripple Street veteran of 14 years, will scale Sales operations, grow strategic accounts, and identify new partner relationships that extend the company’s value proposition to brands and agencies. Previously as Ripple Street’s VP of Sales, Smith significantly increased his team’s effectiveness by establishing a data-driven culture throughout the sales process and efficiently mobilizing cross-functional resources to support strategic deals resulting in 48% quarter over quarter growth in 2020.

“In a year that brought extraordinary new planning challenges and adjustments for brand marketers, we became a trusted go-to strategic partner for connecting safely with high-value consumers,” said Smith. He added, “We planted seeds for success early on by instituting new practices to engage prospects and focusing the team’s story on what makes us unique: our ability to create authentic experiences and quickly adapt them to the times. I’m excited to keep raising the bar for the team and drive long-term growth for the company.”

Ripple Street is a peer-to-peer marketing platform matching brands with their ideal consumers to forge authentic connections and promote long-term brand growth. By delivering in-person or virtual product-driven experiences at home, Ripple Street gives qualified consumers the chance to try desirable products with their friends and family at memorable events. A rigorous targeting, vetting, and matching process creates a unique consumer journey that enables brands to generate product awareness, trials, and sales from their ideal consumers. Mondelez International, Molson Coors, and JMSmucker trust Ripple Street to drive online and in-store retail trips, user generated content, and product reviews through authentic shared product experiences. For more information, visit www.about.ripplestreet.com.

