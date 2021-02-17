New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Power Over Ethernet Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957092/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Power Sourcing Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$59.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powered Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Industrial Power Over Ethernet market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Power Over Ethernet Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Power Sourcing Equipment (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Power Sourcing Equipment (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Power Sourcing Equipment (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Powered Devices (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Powered Devices (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Powered Devices (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Power Industry (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Power Industry (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Power Industry (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Oil and Gas Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Oil and Gas Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Oil and Gas Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Telecommunication Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Telecommunication Industry (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Telecommunication Industry (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Industrial Power Over Ethernet Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic
Market Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 30: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 31: Canadian Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Industrial Power Over Ethernet:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Power Over Ethernet in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Industrial Power Over Ethernet in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Review in China
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Europe in
US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Industrial Power Over Ethernet Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic Market
Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Industrial Power Over Ethernet in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Review in Italy
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Power Over
Ethernet: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Power Over Ethernet in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Industrial Power Over Ethernet
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic
Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Industrial Power Over Ethernet Historic
Market Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 93: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
