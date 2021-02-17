New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

- Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN) (OTCMKTS:TTSRF) boosts its footprint at the Sill Lake lead-silver project with new claims click here

- Heritage Cannabis Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) preparing to launch new recreational and medical products in Canada and the US this year click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) set to become the exclusive CBD supplier for a Mount Sinai Hospital clinical trial click here

- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) granted first concessions in northern Peru click here

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) updates on progress of Phase 2b final data from coronavirus trial click here

- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) records $8.2M in January transactions as 1Q revenue surges click here

- Mandalay Resources Corp (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) releases positive results from depth drill testing at Lake zone, Björkdal mine click here

- Fury Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) planning up to 10,000m of drilling at Committee Bay gold project this summer click here

- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) applies for permit for IP survey and drilling at Mal Wen project click here

- KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) renews Abstrax Tech partnership to bring its customers “unique terpene innovations” click here

