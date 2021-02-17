TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, February 17th, ACORN will be holding events in nine cities across the country releasing results from a nationwide survey and report to understand the experiences of consumers of high interest loans (Loans with interest rate from 25% - over 500%), especially when they are taken out online. The study findings are based on 376 survey responses.
We also conducted a legislative scan to map the extent to which there are protections for consumers of high-interest loans at the federal and provincial levels.
The recommendations from the study call on the Federal Government to mandate banks to create a national multi-jurisdictional anti predatory lending strategy to protect low-income and other vulnerable consumers from predatory lending practices and enhance their access to fair banking options. ACORN has been fighting for more than a decade to fight for fair banking at national, provincial and local levels.
Detailed report can be found here. The link will be live on February 17th 2021.
https://acorncanada.org/resource/national-report-high-interest-loans
Pour le français, cliquez ici https://acorncanada.org/resource/etude-sur-les-prets-a-interet-eleve
Contact Info:
Judy Duncan – 416 996 6401 – canadaacorn@acorncanada.org
Bhumika Jamb – 647 913 5358 – natresearch@acorncanada.org
ACORN members will be releasing the report on February 17th 2021.
LOCAL ACTION
|What:
|ACORN leaders from across Canada will be targeting predatory lenders such as Money Mart, Easy Financial, Fairstone Financial etc. to demand lower interest rates.
|When:
|Wednesday February 17th
|Where:
|For local details https://acorncanada.org/civicrm/event/info?id=2661&reset=1
Key highlights of the ACORN Canada 2020 report:
Background:
ACORN Canada is a national independent organization is an independent national organization of low-and-moderate income families with 140,000+ members in 20+ neighbourhood chapters across 9 cities.
ACORN Canada
